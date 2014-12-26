Software Library: MS-DOS Games

eye Title Creator

Oregon Trail, The by MECC

Also For Apple II, Macintosh, Windows, Windows 3.x Developed by MECC Published by MECC Released 1990 Pacing Real-Time Perspective Bird's-eye view, Side view, Text-based / Spreadsheet, Top-down Educational Geography, History Genre Educational, Simulation Setting Western Interface Text Parser Gameplay Managerial / Business Simulation Visual Fixed / Flip-screen Description As a covered wagon party of pioneers, you head out west from Independence, Missouri to the Willamette River and valley in...

Prince of Persia by Jul 29, 2014

Click here for the manual. Also For Amiga, Amstrad CPC, Apple II, Atari ST, FM Towns, Game Boy, Game Gear, Game Boy Color, Genesis, iPad, iPhone, Macintosh, NES, Nintendo 3DS, PC-98, SAM Coupé, SEGA CD, Sharp X68000, SEGA Master System, SNES, TurboGrafx CD, Wii Published by Brøderbund Software, Inc. Released 1990 Gameplay Platform, Puzzle elements Perspective Side view Misc Regional Differences Genre Action Setting Middle East Visual Fixed / Flip-screen Description While the Sultan of Persia...

MS-DOS: Oregon Trail Deluxe, The by (1992)

Wolfenstein 3D by id Software, Inc.

Also For Acorn 32-bit, Browser, Game Boy Advance, iPad, iPhone, Macintosh, PC-98, PlayStation 3, Windows, Xbox 360, Xbox One Developed by id Software, Inc. Published by Apogee Software, Ltd. Released May 05, 1992 Gameplay Shooter Perspective 1st-person Genre Action Setting Sci-Fi / Futuristic, World War II Interface Direct Control ESRB Rating Mature Description Wolfenstein 3D is an episodic first-person shooter and a follow-up to the top-down infiltration game Castle Wolfenstein . The game puts...

Pac-Man by Namco Limited

Also For Android, Apple II, Arcade, Atari 2600, Atari 5200, Atari 8-bit, BlackBerry, Commodore 64, FM-7, Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, Game Gear, Intellivision, iPhone, MSX, Neo Geo Pocket Color, NES, Nintendo 3DS, Palm OS, PC-6001, PC-88, PC-98, PlayStation 4, Sharp MZ-80K/700/800/1500, Sharp MZ-80B/2000/2500, Sharp X1, Sharp Zaurus, TI-99/4A, VIC-20, Wii, Wii U, Windows, Windows Phone, Xbox 360, Xbox One, ZX Spectrum Developed by Namco Limited Published by Atarisoft Released 1983 Genre Action...

SimCity by Maxis Software Inc.

Also For Acorn 32-bit, Amiga, Amstrad CPC, Atari ST, BBC Micro, CDTV, Commodore 64, Electron, FM Towns, Macintosh, OS/2, Palm OS, PC-98, Sharp X68000, SNES, Symbian, Wii, Windows, Windows 3.x, ZX Spectrum Developed by Maxis Software Inc. Published by Brøderbund Software, Inc. Released 1989 Genre Simulation Gameplay City Building / Construction Simulation, Managerial / Business Simulation Perspective Top-down Visual Free-roaming camera Setting Contemporary Description SimCity sets you as the...

Disney's Aladdin by Virgin Interactive Entertainment, Inc.

Also For Amiga, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Genesis, Linux, NES, Windows Developed by Virgin Interactive Entertainment, Inc. Published by Virgin Interactive Entertainment, Inc. Released 1994 Gameplay Platform Perspective Side view Misc Licensed Genre Action Setting Fantasy, Middle East Visual 2D scrolling Description The game from Virgin based on the 1992 animated Disney film is a side-scrolling platformer. The player controls Aladdin, who must make his way through several levels based on...

Prehistorik 2 by Titus France SA

Also For Amstrad CPC Developed by Titus France SA Published by Titus France SA Released 1993 Genre Action Gameplay Platform Perspective Side view Visual 2D scrolling Setting Prehistoric Description Prehistorik 2 takes up the story of its predecessor , for another caveman-era platform game. The hero must use his club to crush animal enemies, many of which then release bonus items to collect. He no longer needs to feed his clan, so there is no required minimum food target, unlike the original...

Platform DOS Released Feb 26, 1994 Perspective Side view Setting Middle East Genre Action Gameplay Platform, Puzzle elements Visual 2D scrolling Description 4D Prince of Persia is an unofficial reworking of the original Prince of Persia game by Jordan Mechner . The levels have been rebuilt and made tougher. You have to save the princess from the clutches of the evil Jaffar who has given her 60 minutes to marry him or die. From Mobygames.com. Original Entry

Stunts by Distinctive Software, Inc.

Also For Amiga, FM Towns, PC-98 Developed by Distinctive Software, Inc. Published by Brøderbund Software, Inc. Released Oct, 1990 Genre Racing / Driving Gameplay Tricks / Stunts, Vehicle Simulator Perspective 1st-person, Behind view Vehicular Automobile Description Stunts ( 4D Sports Driving outside of US) is a 3D car racing simulation. The game contains a variety of cars, courses, and opponents to choose from. The game provides unusual stunt objects including loops, corkscrews and jumps. It...

Developed by Brøderbund Software, Inc. Platform DOS Published by Brøderbund Software, Inc. Released 1990 Genre Adventure, Educational Gameplay Puzzle elements Interface Menu Structures Narrative Detective / Mystery Educational Geography, History Description This time you continue to catch Carmen Sandiego and her american gang in the U.S.A. Breaking from jail somewhere in Europe, she comes to yankees to steal their treasures. You as ACME detective have to travel from town to town on the tail...

Platforms DOS, Windows Published by Blue Byte Software GmbH Released 1997 Genre Compilation Description The Settlers II (Gold Edition) contains: The Settlers II: Veni, Vidi, Vici The Settlers II Mission CD A full world atlas Contest entries of 130 fan-made custom maps From Mobygames.com. Original Entry

Ms. Pac-Man by General Computer Corporation, Midway

Also For Android, Apple II, Arcade, Atari 2600, Atari 5200, Atari 7800, Atari 8-bit, BlackBerry, Commodore 64, Game Boy, Game Gear, Genesis, iPhone, iPod Classic, Lynx, NES, Palm OS, PlayStation 4, SEGA Master System, SNES, TI-99/4A, VIC-20, Windows, Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One, ZX Spectrum Developed by Midway Mfg. Co., General Computer Corporation Published by Atarisoft Released Jul, 1984 Genre Action Gameplay Arcade Perspective Top-down Visual Fixed / Flip-screen Description In 1981, a sequel to...

Scorched Earth

Platform DOS Released 1991 Genre Strategy/Tactics Pacing Real-Time, Turn-based Perspective Side view Gameplay Artillery Visual 2D scrolling Description It's all-out war in Scorched Earth , an artillery combat game. You and up to nine friends can duke it out on hills and in valleys as you nuke each other into submission in this turn-based tank battle. At the start of each round, each player purchases their weaponry, and if they choose, shields and parachutes for defense and safety from long...

Also For Acorn 32-bit, Amiga Developed by Westwood Studios, Inc. Published by Virgin Games, Inc. Released Dec, 1992 Pacing Real-Time Perspective Top-down Narrative War Misc Licensed Genre Strategy/Tactics Setting Sci-Fi / Futuristic Interface Point and Select Gameplay Real-time strategy Visual Free-roaming camera Description The planet Arrakis (also known as Dune for its sandy landscape) is the only place in the known universe where Melange (more commonly known as the Spice) can be found. The...

Donkey Kong by Ikegami Tsushinki Co., Ltd., Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Also For Amstrad CPC, Apple II, Arcade, Atari 2600, Atari 7800, Atari 8-bit, Coleco Adam, ColecoVision, Commodore 64, Dedicated handheld, Game Boy Advance, Intellivision, MSX, NES, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Switch, TI-99/4A, VIC-20, Wii, Wii U, ZX Spectrum Developed by Nintendo Co., Ltd. Published by Atarisoft Released 1983 Genre Action Gameplay Arcade, Platform Perspective Side view Interface Direct Control Visual Fixed / Flip-screen Description Released in the arcades in 1981, Donkey Kong was...

Official Site Leisure Suit Larry in the Land of the Lounge Lizards Developed by Sierra On-Line, Inc. Also For Amiga, Apple II, Apple IIgs, Atari ST, Macintosh, TRS-80 CoCo Published by Sierra On-Line, Inc. Released Jun 04, 1987 Gameplay Graphic Adventure, Puzzle elements Perspective Side view Narrative Adult, Comedy, Romance Genre Adventure Interface Point and Select, Text Parser Visual Fixed / Flip-screen Description Larry Laffer is a short, tacky, balding, forty-year-old man who has been...

Bust-A-Move by Taito Corporation

Platforms 3DO, Game Gear, SNES, Windows, WonderSwan Developed by Taito Corporation Published by GameBank Corp. Released 1995 Pacing Real-Time Perspective Side view Gameplay Arcade, Tile Matching Puzzle Genre Puzzle Visual Fixed / Flip-screen Art Anime / Manga Description The home version of Bust-A-Move is not a straight adaptation of the arcade game. It greatly increases the number of levels, has new gameplay features and introduces new modes. The general concept remains the same: the player...

Golden Axe by SEGA Enterprises Ltd.

Also For Amiga, Amstrad CPC, Android, Arcade, Atari ST, Commodore 64, Genesis, iPad, iPhone, Linux, Macintosh, PlayStation 3, SEGA Master System, TurboGrafx CD, Wii, Windows, WonderSwan Color, Xbox 360, ZX Spectrum Developed by Team Shinobi Published by SEGA of America, Inc. Released 1990 Genre Action Gameplay Beat 'em up / Brawler Perspective Side view Visual 2D scrolling Setting Fantasy Description Golden Axe is an arcade beat-'em-up game that puts players in the shoes of one of three heroes,...

Batman Returns by Malibu Interactive

Developed by Malibu Interactive Platform Genesis Published by SEGA of America, Inc. Released 1992 Genre Action Gameplay Platform Perspective Side view Visual 2D scrolling Misc Licensed Description The Genesis title based on Batman Returns is a platform game in which the Dark Knight must traverse five action-filled levels on his way to confront the Penguin. Areas include the rooftops of Gotham City, Max Shreck's department store, the Red Triangle Circus and the sewers. Besides run-and-jump...

Doom 2 (MS-DOS) by Id Software

Video game "Doom 2" / "Doom II" for MS-DOS, 1994. The zip includes "DeathManager", a utility that helped setting up multiplayer games (IPX, modem or serial cable)

Platform DOS Released Nov 26, 1990 Gameplay Arcade, Platform Pacing Real-Time Genre Action Description Mario Brothers VGA is an unofficial remake of the classic Mario Bros. game of the arcade in VGA 16 colors. You control Mario who has to flip turtles coming out from two pipes at the top of the screen. The goal of the game is to defeat these turtles and score points by flipping them from underneath, not jumping on them. All gameplay is on one single screen, there are no scrolling levels like...

European Championship 1992 by Tecmo, Ltd.

Also For Amiga, Atari ST Developed by Tecmo, Ltd. Published by Elite Systems Ltd. Released 1992 Genre Sports Perspective Side view Sport Football (European) / Soccer Description Tecmo's World Cup '90 arcade game was remodeled based on the 1992 European Championships for its home computer release. The tournament's structure of the time (2 groups of 4 play each other once, top 2 go through to semi-finals followed by a final) is recreated, with any of Europe's soccer nations available to be chosen...

Also For Amiga, Atari ST, Commodore 64, PC-98 Published by Electronic Arts, Inc. Released 1989 Genre Racing / Driving, Simulation Gameplay Vehicle Simulator Perspective 1st-person Vehicular Automobile, Track Racing Misc Licensed Description With the full support of Scuderia Ferrari, Formula One racing was recreated in detail in this simulation, with the top drivers and teams of 1986 to compete against for the most successful F1 team of all. You job does not start at the racetrack; perfecting...

Developed by Accolade, Inc. Platform DOS Published by Accolade, Inc. Released 1990 Genre Racing / Driving, Simulation Gameplay Vehicle Simulator Perspective 1st-person Vehicular Automobile, Street Racing Description Drive exotic cars while fleeing police in this sequel of the popular Test Drive series . New features include a true 3D engine (polygonal meshes), a selection of music on the radio, police evasion, instant replay, digitized dashboard/interiors, and larger, more diverse driving...

Platforms Amiga, Atari ST, CDTV, DOS, FM Towns, Linux, Macintosh, Windows Developed by Lucasfilm Games LLC Published by Lucasfilm Games LLC Released 1989 Gameplay Graphic Adventure, Puzzle elements Perspective 3rd-person (Other) Misc Licensed, Regional Differences Genre Adventure Setting Interwar Interface Point and Select Visual 2D scrolling Description It is 1938 and adventurer Indiana Jones is joined by his father on this quest, preventing Adolf Hitler from capturing the Holy Grail. He will...

Castle Wolfenstein by Muse Software

Also For Apple II, Atari 8-bit, Commodore 64 Developed by Muse Software Published by Muse Software Released Jul, 1984 Genre Action Gameplay Shooter, Stealth Perspective Top-down Setting World War II Description In this game, the player takes control of a lone prisoner who has been taking captive in a large castle occupied by the Nazis. Getting out of the cell and picking up a weapon is just the beginning; the ultimate goal is to acquire the war plans of the Nazis, and escape from Castle...

Centurion - Defender of Rome by Bits of Magic

Also For Amiga, FM Towns, Genesis, PC-98 Developed by Bits of Magic Published by Electronic Arts, Inc. Released 1990 Pacing Real-Time, Turn-based Perspective Bird's-eye view, Side view, Top-down Narrative War Genre Strategy/Tactics Setting Africa, Classical antiquity, Egypt (Ancient), Europe, Historical Events, Middle East Interface Direct Control, Multiple Units/Characters Control, Point and Select Visual Isometric Description Starting as a young Roman legionnaire in 275BC, your job is to...

Apr 28, 2005 Also For Linux, Windows Released Apr 28, 2005 Pacing Turn-based Perspective Top-down Narrative Horror Genre Role-Playing (RPG) Setting Sci-Fi / Futuristic Gameplay Roguelike Description This game is a mix between two classic games: Rogue , the text-only dungeon crawl role-playing game that has spawned a whole genre of games, and DOOM , one of the breakthrough games for 1st-person shooter genre. The story is the same as in Doom: You are some soldier performing his monotonic duties...

Also For Macintosh Developed by Sunstorm Interactive, Inc. Published by WizardWorks Group, Inc. Released 1997 Genre DLC / Add-on Add-on Story / Mission Description This is an add-on episode for Duke Nukem 3D . Aliens have captured the President! Duke gets word that alien scum have landed in Washington D.C., laid it to waste, and imprisoned the leader of the free world. Always up for a heroic deed, Duke heads to D.C. to rid the city of enemy dirtbags and return the president to power! Includes 9...

Master of Orion by SimTex, Inc.

Also For Macintosh Developed by SimTex, Inc. Published by MicroProse Software, Inc. Released Sep, 1993 Genre Strategy/Tactics Pacing Turn-based Setting Sci-Fi / Futuristic Gameplay 4X, Managerial / Business Simulation, Turn-based strategy Description Master of Orion overlaps with Civilization insofar as you are the leader of one of several races. Technological advance, realm expansion and combat are all key elements. Where it differs is in being set in space. The planet Orion itself is a lush,...

Also For FM Towns Developed by Brøderbund Software, Inc. Published by Brøderbund Software, Inc. Released 1992 Genre Adventure, Educational Gameplay Puzzle elements Interface Menu Structures Narrative Detective / Mystery Educational Geography Description Rehash of Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? , featuring high-resolution VGA graphics, digitized sound effects, and new locations. The life cycle is self-explanatory: sign up for a case, travel between locations questioning witnesses,...

Crosscountry Canada by Ingenuity Works, Inc.

Also For Apple II Developed by Didatech Software Ltd. Published by Didatech Software Ltd. Released 1991 Genre Educational Gameplay Managerial / Business Simulation Perspective 1st-person Educational Geography, Math / Logic, Science Description Another installment in the geographical educational Crosscountry series represents the map of Canada. Players drive an 18-wheel truck around the country picking up and delivering a variety of commodities with typed-in commands (TURN ON MOTOR, LOOK AT MAP,...

Number Munchers by MECC

Also For Apple II, Macintosh Developed by MECC Published by MECC Released 1990 Genre Educational, Puzzle Perspective Top-down Educational Math / Logic Description Learn basic math skills with Number Munchers. Keep your Muncher away from the Troggles by munching on multiples, factors, prime numbers, equalities, and inequalities. If you can stay away from the Troggles and earn enough points, you'll be part of the Muncher Hall of Fame. From Mobygames.com. Original Entry

Jazz Jackrabbit by Epic MegaGames, Inc.

Developed by Epic MegaGames, Inc. Platform DOS Published by Epic MegaGames, Inc. Released 1994 Genre Action Gameplay Platform, Shooter Perspective Side view Visual 2D scrolling Description Jazz Jackrabbit is the PC world's answer to Sonic the Hedgehog . In this platform game, Jazz, the hero of the rabbit planet Carrotus, must rescue the beloved rabbit princess, Eva Earlong, and defeat the leader of the turtle terrorists, Devan Shell, traveling to different planets to gather clues concerning...

Also For Amiga, FM Towns, Macintosh, PC-98, Sharp X68000, SNES, Windows 3.x Developed by Maxis Software Inc. Published by Maxis Software Inc. Released Dec 06, 1991 Genre Simulation Perspective Side view, Top-down Educational Ecology / Nature Visual Isometric Description SimAnt explores the detail of the lives of ants, as you take full control of an ant colony. Build up your colony to conquer the other colonies in the yard. Foes include spiders and humans - make their lives a misery by invading...

Monopoly Deluxe by Virgin Games, Inc.

Also For Macintosh, Windows 3.x Developed by Virgin Games, Inc. Published by Virgin Games, Inc. Released 1992 Genre Strategy/Tactics Gameplay Board Game Misc Licensed Description Monopoly Deluxe is a conversion of the classic board game. The game allows for some user-based rule changes such as money given for landing on "Free Parking". From Mobygames.com. Original Entry

Also For Amiga, Apple II, Atari ST, Commodore 64 Developed by Incredible Technologies, Inc. Published by Walt Disney Computer Software, Inc. Released 1990 Genre Action Gameplay Platform Perspective Behind view, Side view Visual 2D scrolling, Fixed / Flip-screen Misc Licensed Description This game follows the adventures of Scrooge McDuck and his three nephews, Huey, Dewey and Louie. The aim of the game is shown in the introduction. Flintheart Glomgold challenges Scrooge to a competition to see...

Warlords II by SSG Strategic Studies Group Pty Ltd.

Official Site Warlords II Developed by Strategic Studies Group Pty Ltd. Also For Macintosh, Windows Mobile Published by Strategic Studies Group Pty Ltd. Released 1993 Pacing Turn-based Perspective Top-down Genre Strategy/Tactics Setting Fantasy Gameplay RPG elements, Wargame Visual 2D scrolling Description Warlords II is a 2D turn-based strategy game set in a fantasy world. The player is a commander from one of several races (like the people from the Kingdoms, the Dark Elves, Ussyrian Orcs,...

Maniac Mansion by Lucasfilm Games LLC

Also For Amiga, Apple II, Atari ST, Commodore 64, Linux, Macintosh, NES, Windows Developed by Lucasfilm Games LLC Published by Lucasfilm Games LLC Released 1988 Gameplay Graphic Adventure, Puzzle elements Perspective Side view Narrative Comedy Genre Adventure Interface Point and Select Visual 2D scrolling Description The Edison mansion has always been a creepy old house on the edge of town. There have been rumors of strange experiments going on and of odd creatures living amongst the Edison...

Digger by Windmill Software

Developed by Windmill Software Platform PC Booter Published by Windmill Software Released 1983 Genre Action Gameplay Arcade Perspective Side view Visual Fixed / Flip-screen Description Take control of a mechanical digging machine as you tunnel your way through the earth, searching for valuable gems and the even more valuable bags of gold! But watch out for Nobbins and Hobbins, and don't be careless enough to let the bags of gold crush you! Digger is an arcade game combining elements of the...

Also For Amiga, Macintosh, Windows Developed by Sierra On-Line, Inc. Published by Sierra On-Line, Inc. Released 1991 Gameplay Graphic Adventure, Puzzle elements Perspective Side view Narrative Adult, Comedy Genre Adventure Interface Point and Select Visual Fixed / Flip-screen Description Passionate Patti Does a Little Undercover Work! is (despite the number) the fourth game in Al Lowe's Leisure Suit Larry series. The middle-aged would-be-womanizer Larry Laffer fell off a boat during a cruise...

Total Carnage by Midway

Also For Amiga, Amiga CD32, Arcade, Game Boy, Jaguar, SNES Developed by Midway Manufacturing Company Published by Midway Manufacturing Company Released 1994 Genre Action Gameplay Shooter Perspective Top-down Setting Post-Apocalyptic, Sci-Fi / Futuristic Description The war of 1999 left the country of Kookistan in shambles. Naturally, a dictator named General Akhboob took control of the beleagured nation and began creating an army of radioactive mutants. With a virtually impenetrable stronghold,...

Softporn II

Platform DOS Released 1985 Genre Simulation Gameplay Interactive Fiction / Text Adventure Narrative Adult Description In the shadowy dives of Hoboken, New York, a lust-crazed man seals a final tryst with an old flame on the eve of her permanent relocation to far Denmark with her husband. This is a game that simulates a sexual exchange between a man (the player) and a simulated woman. Taking initial user input for the players' names, personality traits and measurements, it equips them with...

Developed by Epic MegaGames, Inc. Platform DOS Published by Epic MegaGames, Inc. Released Sep 28, 1995 Genre Action Gameplay Platform, Shooter Perspective Side view Visual 2D scrolling Description Played all six episodes of Jazz Jackrabbit and still can't get enough? Then play this special "Christmas" edition of Jazz . Featuring four levels with new graphics and sound, including a rap version of Little Drummer Boy . You still have your favorite weapons: RF missiles, toasters,...



Championship Manager 93-94 by Domark Group Ltd.

Also For Amiga, Atari ST Published by Domark Software, Inc. Released 1994 Genre Simulation, Sports Gameplay Managerial / Business Simulation Perspective Text-based / Spreadsheet Interface Menu Structures Sport Football (European) / Soccer Description Championship Manager 93/94 is the successor to Championship Manager . The text-based interface remains the same, but several new features have been added to the game. Included now are reserve squads, transfers with international players and injury...

Tetris

Also For Amiga, Amstrad CPC, Amstrad PCW, Apple II, Apple IIgs, Atari ST, BBC Micro, Electron, Macintosh, MSX, ZX Spectrum Published by Spectrum Holobyte, Inc. Released 1987 Pacing Real-Time Perspective Side view Genre Action, Puzzle Interface Direct Control Gameplay Falling Block Puzzle Visual Fixed / Flip-screen Description The original commercially-licensed version of Alexey Pajitnov 's classic Tetris puzzle game. Geometric shapes fall from the top of a playfield to rest on the bottom; fit...

3D Bomber

Platform DOS Released 1998 Genre Action Gameplay Arcade Perspective 1st-person Description A freeware 3D version of Bomberman . You play as one of the "Bombermen" (cute spacesuit wearing anime characters) and your goal is to blow up the other Bomberman before he gets you. You run around a 3D maze laying time delayed bombs as you go. Each time you kill your opponent you score a point and visa versa and the first player to reach 5 points wins the match. Many of the walls are...

Mario's Game Gallery by Presage Software, Inc.

Also For Macintosh, Windows Developed by Presage Software, Inc. Published by Interplay Entertainment Corp. Released Feb 23, 1995 Pacing Turn-based Perspective 1st-person Genre Strategy/Tactics Interface Point and Select Gameplay Board Game Visual Fixed / Flip-screen Description The game is a collection of board games, in which you play with Mario. He talks to you, playing Checkers, Go Fish, Dominoes, Backgammon, Yacht. Most of games can be played for Yoshis or Koopas - tribes of animals. From...

Cool World by Twilight

Also For Amiga, Atari ST, Commodore 64, Game Boy, NES, SNES Developed by Twilight Published by Ocean Software Ltd. Released 1992 Genre Action Gameplay Platform Perspective Side view Visual 2D scrolling Misc Licensed Description A licensed game based on the live action/animation movie "Cool World". Same as the movie, the game features cartoon graphics. You play as Frank Harris and your task is to stop Holli Would from entering the real world. You clear the levels by shooting doodles...

Budokan The Martial Spirit by Electronic Arts, Inc.

Also For Amiga, Amstrad CPC, BlackBerry, Commodore 64, Genesis, MSX, ZX Spectrum Developed by Electronic Arts, Inc. Published by Electronic Arts, Inc. Released 1989 Genre Simulation, Sports Gameplay Martial Arts Perspective Side view Description Budokan is a martial arts game covering Karate (unarmed combat), Kendo (using a wooden sword), Nunchaku (using piercing chain weapons) and Bo (using a staff). The player has a realistic range of moves and must use them wisely, as Ki (life-force) is...

Lode Runner by Brøderbund Software, Inc.

Also For Amstrad CPC, Android, Apple II, Arcade, Atari 8-bit, Atari ST, BBC Micro, Commodore 64, DOS, FM-7, iPhone, J2ME, Macintosh, MSX, NES, PC-6001, PC-8000, PC-88, PC-98, Sharp X1, SG-1000, VIC-20, Wii, Wii U, Windows Phone, WonderSwan, ZX Spectrum Developed by Brøderbund Software, Inc. Published by Brøderbund Software, Inc. Released 1983 Genre Action, Puzzle Gameplay Platform Perspective Side view Interface Direct Control Visual Fixed / Flip-screen Description The Bungeling Empire has...

MS-DOS: Demon Gate - 666 New Levels for Doom and Doom II by (1995)

SimFarm by Leaping Lizard Software, Inc.

Published by Maxis Software Inc. Developed by Leaping Lizard Software, Inc. Released 1993 Also For FM Towns, Macintosh, PC-98, Windows, Windows 3.x ESRB Rating Kids to Adults Genre Simulation, Strategy Perspective Top-Down Theme Managerial Description Take control and manage a virtual farm, buying and selling lifestock and planting and maintaning crops. There is a changing weather system and realistic seasons important to the running of your farm. From Mobygames.com. Original Entry

Alley Cat by Synapse Software Corporation

Also For Atari 8-bit, PC-88 Developed by Synapse Software Corporation Published by IBM Released 1984 Genre Action Gameplay Arcade, Platform Perspective Side view Visual Fixed / Flip-screen Description Alley Cat is an action game consisting of several mini games tied together. You're a little black cat who wants to make love to a pretty lady cat that lives in an apartment complex. Play all kinds of cat-themed mini games in order to reach her and score as many points as you can while doing so....

Star Wars by Atari Games Corporation

Also For Amiga, Amstrad CPC, Apple II, Arcade, Atari 2600, Atari 5200, Atari 8-bit, Atari ST, BBC Micro, ColecoVision, Commodore 64, Electron, GameCube, Macintosh, ZX Spectrum Developed by Atari, Inc. Published by Brøderbund Software, Inc. Released Jan, 1989 Gameplay Arcade, Rail Shooter, Shooter Perspective 1st-person Misc Licensed Genre Action Setting Sci-Fi / Futuristic Vehicular Space Flight Description Star Wars is a first-person shooter based around the final scenes of the original Star...

Cover Girl Strip Poker by Emotional Pictures

Also For Amiga, CDTV, Commodore 64 Developed by Emotional Pictures Published by Emotional Pictures Released 1991 Genre Strategy/Tactics Gameplay Cards / Tiles Perspective 1st-person Narrative Adult Description In this strip poker game, the player can play with up to three players against one of eight digitized women. Each time a girl loses all her money, she takes off some of her clothes (four of the eight girls feature "movies" of the strip, which consist of half a dozen frames). The...

Also For Amiga, Macintosh, PC-98 Developed by Sierra On-Line, Inc. Published by Sierra On-Line, Inc. Released 1991 Genre Adventure, Educational, Puzzle Perspective 1st-person Description Castle of Dr. Brain is the first in a two-part series of educational puzzle-games from Sierra. This brain-blasting game is set, how surprisingly, in Dr. Brain's castle, where the player will have to beat Dr. Brain's traps and puzzles in order to fulfill the assignment given. From Mobygames.com. Original Entry

Double Dragon by Technos Japan Corp.

Also For Amiga, Amstrad CPC, Arcade, Atari 2600, Atari 7800, Atari ST, Commodore 64, Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, Genesis, Lynx, MSX, NES, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, SEGA Master System, Wii, Wii U, Xbox 360, ZX Spectrum Developed by Technos Japan Corp. Published by Arcadia Systems, Inc. Released 1988 Genre Action Gameplay Arcade, Beat 'em up / Brawler, Fighting Perspective Side view Visual 2D scrolling Description Set in a post-apocalyptic New York, Double Dragon is the story...

World Circuit by MicroProse Ltd.

Also For Amiga, Atari ST Developed by MicroProse Ltd. Published by MicroProse Software, Inc. Released Oct, 1992 Genre Racing / Driving, Simulation Gameplay Vehicle Simulator Perspective 1st-person Vehicular Automobile, Track Racing Description Formula 1 Grand Prix (known as World Circuit in the US) is the first installment of Geoff Crammond's Grand Prix series. The game includes all 16 international GP circuits of 1991. Players may drive them in quick race mode, single race or a full...

Ski or Die by Electronic Arts, Inc.

Also For Amiga, Commodore 64, NES Developed by Electronic Arts, Inc. Published by Electronic Arts, Inc. Released 1990 Genre Sports Gameplay Tricks / Stunts Interface Direct Control Sport Olympiad / Mixed Sports, Snowboarding / Skiing Description Ski or Die is a winter-themed extreme sports game in which the player can competes in 5 different events: Downhill Blitz : Downhill skiing event in which the player can make large jumps over chasms and perform stunts in the moguls section Innertube...

Dragon's Lair by Sullivan Bluth Interactive Media, Inc.

Also For Amiga, Atari ST, Macintosh Developed by Sullivan Bluth Interactive Media, Inc. Published by Sullivan Bluth Interactive Media, Inc. Released 1989 Gameplay Timed Input Perspective 3rd-person (Other) Genre Action Setting Fantasy Visual Fixed / Flip-screen Art Full Motion Video (FMV) Description Dirk the Daring was a heroic, if clumsy knight. When Princess Daphne was kidnapped by the dragon, Singe, and taken to his castle, Dirk set out to rescue her. Due to limitations of the computers at...

VGA Miner

MS-DOS: VGA Miner by (1989)

Also For Amiga, Amstrad CPC, Apple IIgs, Atari ST, Genesis, Macintosh, SNES, TurboGrafx CD Developed by Brøderbund Software, Inc. Published by Brøderbund Software, Inc. Released 1990 Genre Adventure, Educational Gameplay Puzzle elements Interface Menu Structures Narrative Detective / Mystery Educational Geography Description You start out as a rookie detective whose job is to track down a crop of thieves stealing the world's most precious treasures. After each assignment briefing, you'll be...

Bubble Bobble by Taito Corporation

Also For Amiga, Amstrad CPC, Apple II, Arcade, Atari ST, Commodore 64, FM Towns, Game Boy, Game Gear, J2ME, MSX, NES, Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation 4, SEGA Master System, Sharp X68000, Wii, Wii U, Windows, ZX Spectrum Developed by Taito Corporation Published by Taito Software Inc. Released 1988 Genre Action Gameplay Arcade, Platform Perspective Side view Visual Fixed / Flip-screen Description Bubble Bobble is the story of two humans, Bub and Bob who wander into the mysterious cave of monsters and...

Platforms Apple II, DOS Published by Uptime Disk Monthly Released Oct, 1988 Genre Action Gameplay Platform, Puzzle elements Perspective Side view Visual Fixed / Flip-screen Description Guide Dave through ten terrifying levels as he tries to reclaim his trophies from a deserted pirate's hideout! This is a standard platform run and jump game although with only 10 levels it's meant to be more difficult than the usual. This game is in 16-color double-res mode on the Apple II and is essentially the...

Sex Vixens From Space by Free Spirit Software Inc.

Also For Amiga, Atari ST, Commodore 64 Developed by Free Spirit Software Inc. Published by Free Spirit Software Inc. Released 1989 Genre Adventure Gameplay Interactive Fiction / Text Adventure Perspective 1st-person Narrative Adult Setting Sci-Fi / Futuristic Description Dashing hero-heartthrob of the future Brad Stallion is assigned by the Federated Government to locate and neutralize "The Tribe" -- a band of space-Amazon raiders spreading interstellar terror with their emasculating...

Official Site Das Boot: German U-Boat Simulation Developed by Artech Digital Entertainment, Ltd. Also For Amiga Published by Three-Sixty Pacific, Inc. Released 1990 Pacing Real-Time Perspective 1st-person, 3rd-person (Other) Genre Simulation Setting Historical Events, World War II Gameplay Vehicular Combat Simulator Vehicular Naval / Watercraft Description Das Boot (literally 'The Boat') simulates controlling a Type VII U-Boat for the Nazis, in an exact recreation of submarine warfare circa...

Also For Amiga, Amstrad CPC, Atari ST, Commodore 64, Genesis, SEGA Master System, ZX Spectrum Developed by Probe Software Ltd. Published by Image Works, Konami, Inc. Released 1991 Gameplay Arcade Perspective Side view, Top-down Misc Licensed Genre Action Setting Western Visual 2D scrolling, Isometric Description Back to the Future III is a collection of four arcade games. Marty McFly and Doc Brown have traveled back through time to the year 1885 - and they're soon deep in trouble when they face...

Deluxe Ski Jump by Mediamond

Developed by Mediamond Platform DOS Published by Mediamond Released Aug 31, 2000 Genre Simulation, Sports Perspective Side view Sport Snowboarding / Skiing Description Deluxe Ski Jump is a shareware ski jumping simulation with full 3D graphics and simulated physics. The game contains 32 different hills, which vary in size from the tiny K50 in England to the huge K250 in Slovenia. DSJ also allows for up to 16 players (computer or human controlled) to compete for the World Cup trophy...

Karateka

Also For Amstrad CPC, Android, Apple II, Atari 7800, Atari 8-bit, Atari ST, Commodore 64, iPad, iPhone, MSX, NES, Palm OS, PC-98, ZX Spectrum Published by Brøderbund Software, Inc. Released 1986 Genre Action Gameplay Beat 'em up / Brawler, Martial Arts Perspective Side view Visual 2D scrolling Description The evil Akuma has destroyed the protagonist's homeland, killed many of his friends and kidnapped the princess Mariko. Fortunately, the hero is skilled in martial arts, so his inevitable...

'Nam 1965-1975 by Kremlin, The

Also For Amiga, Atari ST Developed by Kremlin, The Published by Domark Software Ltd. Released 1991 Genre Strategy/Tactics Pacing Turn-based Perspective Top-down Gameplay Managerial / Business Simulation Setting Historical Events Description 'Nam 1965-1975 is a strategy game set during the Vietnam war. The player takes the role of both the President of the United States and the commander-in-chief, and the goal of the game is to prevent the South of Vietnam to fall in the hands of the Vietcong,...

The Elf's Christmas Adventure by Bruce MacKay and Marlene Abriel

You're the oldest and wisest elf of them all, come out of retirement to help Santa Claus prepare for a particularly tricky Christmas. Not a difficult game, but involves some trial and error. The AGT version plays Christmas carols over the internal speaker, but fortunately you can turn them off. -- Carl Muckenhoupt



Paperboy 2 by Tengen Inc.

Also For Amiga, Amstrad CPC, Atari ST, Game Boy, Game Gear, Genesis, NES, SNES, ZX Spectrum Developed by Tengen Inc. Published by Mindscape, Inc. Released 1991 Genre Action Perspective Bird's-eye view Visual Isometric Vehicular Bike / Bicycling Description You're a paper boy. Get on your bicycle. Avoid obstacles on the road, such as dogs, cars, and basically everything you can imagine. Hell, some people shoot cannon balls at you! And you'd better be very sure to only throw papers at the right...

